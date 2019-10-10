Trump’s mental state is grounds for removal
A medical definition of megalomania from Merriam-Webster is: “a delusional mental illness that is marked by feelings of personal omnipotence and grandeur.” When the president seriously believes, and virtually no one else agrees, that he has “great and unmatched wisdom,” that he is “a stable genius”or that he knows more about ISIS than the generals, this appears to be a symptom of a mental illness.
Well, we can’t continue to have a mentally ill president who says those things, and much more, and is in thrall to our enemy, Russia. Therefore, I think the vice president should take over within the terms of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The applicable clause is Section 4: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.” Hurry!
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
N.C. politicians must address climate issue
North Carolina has been devastated by hurricanes for years. The presence of climate change is undeniable.
Despite being able to see and feel these effects, our Republican leaders have been slow to react to the problem; at least they’re talking about it. It is no longer only farmers and fishermen who are noticing the changes; it’s everyone.
Just last week we had record-breaking high temperatures in a fall season and it’s not finished. Climate directly affects people and the economy; that is why I believe every politician in North Carolina should have a climate change policy in his or her campaign paired with demonstrated knowledge to enact positive change.
Voting time is approaching fast and this issue must be addressed by anyone who is being considered for office.
Brandi McIver
Sanford
GOP tools: Dirt, deceit
deflection, deception
Democrats believe that running on issues and policies is the way to victory. The majority of Americans believe in the programs espoused by the Democrats.
However, since Watergate and the rise of investigative journalism, the wounded party has reverted to new tactics for revenge.
The Republicans’ tactics — the four D’s: Deceit, Deflection, Deception and Dirt — show that Republicans will go to any lengths to beat Democrats. They spent millions in the 1990s instigating and pushing scandal after scandal. In 1996 the tactics of Lee Atwater and Karl Rove had not had time to indoctrinate enough voters against the Democrats. But in 2000 the water was muddy enough that the Republican court awarded the victory.
In 2016, after 25 years of Deceit, Deflection, Deception and Dirt had been sown on the Clintons, the act of causing someone to accept as true or valid what is false or invalid could and did happen. How? By constantly repeating their lies over and over until a sizable portion of voters bought the tricks, scams and cons.
They are reaching into that playbook again. Do you want government that works for the people or a continued charade?
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Family farms article was very insightful
The Oct. 8 article in the News & Record by the UNC Media Hub, about the lives and motivations of family farmers in North Carolina and elsewhere in our country, was exceptionally well done.
The article’s blend of personal reporting and statistical analysis of this sector painted a lucid and compelling picture of the rewards and challenges presented by this life choice. Great insights!
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Art in Arboretum was diverse, entertaining
My wife Anna and I attended the Art in the Arboretum recently and it proved to be just one more reason we are so thrilled to have retired in Greensboro Beautiful two years ago. Like Greensboro itself, it proved to be a wonderfully diverse as well as entertaining and educational, featuring more than 50 artists.
There was something to be found for everyone on our leisurely stroll through the beautiful gardens comfortably laid out to avoid the congestion I have often experienced at similar events.
Coming from Wilmington, where we attended the Azalea Festival and River Fests for 25 years, I have to say I was much more impressed in every way with Art in the Arboretum in comparison to their older, more established counterparts.
Kudos to Mebane Ham and all of the volunteers who worked so hard to make this event so successful and enjoyable ... and just one more city highlight which “makes and keeps” Greensboro Beautiful. I am sure it will be a source of pride for Greensboro residents and an attraction that will draw thousands of visitors to the Gate City for years to come.
Marc Martin
Greensboro
