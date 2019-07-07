If it happened to you what would you do?
For a better understanding of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, consider your situation if a dozen people, some with children, entered your home uninvited this afternoon.
And at that moment, consider that you are charged with feeding, clothing, sheltering and providing any needed medical services to them for days on end.
And the next day, and each day after that, another dozen enter your home, also uninvited, and you are again responsible for the health and wellbeing of each one.
Would you accept this responsibility?
Do you even have the means to do so?
And if you were criticized for not doing enough for your uninvited guests or told that you had manufactured a false “crisis,” how would you respond?
Tom Kirkman III
High Point
Lack of urgency on climate is alarming
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres finds the Paris climate treaty goals inadequate. (“UN chief warns Paris climate goals still not enough”).
I find that an understatement.
Even more inadequate is the United States’ lack of action to combat what may be the biggest threat to our nation and to humanity.
We have a limited amount of time to act. The problem is not a lack of solutions; it’s a lack of political will.
The Citizens Climate Lobby has introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). The bill has been vetted by economists and climate scientists and has bipartisan support.
To make it a reality, more people need to implore Congress to act.
I ask readers who are concerned about the rapid pace of climate change to learn more today, get involved and motivate our representatives to take action.
Marcy Ray
Greensboro
While people suffer, Trump has a party
When I see the photos of the immigrant families being detained like prisoners at the border, jammed like sardines, side by side, with no room to move, I just do not understand.
You know they have emotional pain and broken spirits.
And the children ... walking round in dirty diapers, and not being able even to get cleaned up.
Just think if it were you. You would want respect.
But what makes these people any different from you?
We are all human beings seeking a chance to grow and do something good in the world.
When a president of the United States wants a parade and spends millions of taxpayers’ money instead of helping people in need, this president is low. Think about it.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Taxpayers foot bill for Trump extravaganza
President Trump’s ludicrous Fourth of July celebration was a “Celebrity Apprentice” event for him that the taxpayers got to pay for.
We all know he wants to be Putin, but seriously, tanks?
I don’t want my money going towards his ego. I’d rather celebrate my country’s birthday by putting that money into our National Park Service, as a gift to us all.
Or we could use the money to feed the 1 in 5 children in this country who don’t have enough to eat.
Or maybe get extra hygiene supplies for people who have risked their lives for a chance to live in our country.
That’s a birthday for our country that would make me proud.
Catherine Bush
Greensboro
Trump July 4 event an affront to the nation
President Trump threw a different Fourth of July celebration than our Founding Fathers intended. Not just fireworks to celebrate Independence. Not just people gathering for that and to enjoy a festive atmosphere of laughter and good food.
He wanted tanks on the Washington Mall and a flyover by military jets. Hey, why didn’t we just drive the tanks down Constitution Avenue, followed by 100,000 marching armed troops for the president’s review? Just like they do in Russia, China and North Korea.
This day is supposed to be about celebrating 1776’s Declaration of Independence with fireworks, cotton candy and music. It’s not about partisan touting of any president or political party. It’s certainly not about giving preferred-seating tickets to Trump and Republican Party donors. But that is exactly what was done.
Apparently the president, in a disgraceful example of political grandstanding, spoke in front of the Lincoln Memorial so this great national event of celebrating our country’s Independence could be associated with him.
That was an affront to the Lincoln Memorial and one of this country’s greatest presidents, and to our country.
Gary Parker
Archdale