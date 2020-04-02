You can ‘substantiate’ anything on the web
I applaud Gregory Waynick’s letter of March 31 (“We can’t be too dumb to see through Trump,” March 31).
I would ask essentially the same question he posed, with a slight variation in tone: When do Trump supporters finally begin to realize that they have been conned?
The problem for both our questions is that no matter how outlandish, irrational or absurd the opinion, the web allows support for it through social media, blogs and websites.
So, people with wacked-out conspiracy notions — who would have remained under their rocks prior to the web — are now empowered because there is always someone, somewhere on the web who is making a case for their arguments.
Combine this with basic human pride — i.e., no one likes to admit that he or she has been conned — and you have what amounts to an immovable object.
Still, my question remains: At what point do Trumpers get wise to the con?
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Governor was right to close fitness centers
Wayne Ford’s assertion that Gov. Cooper is failing as a governor (column, “Roy Cooper is not up to the job of governor,” March 26) because he closed gyms and fitness centers is perhaps the most petty, asinine response to this crisis I’ve seen yet.
Gyms and fitness centers, with their shared equipment covered in sweat, are ideal places for the spread of disease. If Mr. Ford is so worried about the fitness and mental health of our citizens, he can simply go outside and see what everyone in our neighborhood is actually doing: exercising outdoors.
The weather is beautiful and our parks here in Greensboro provide ample social distancing-compatible space for him to exercise as much as he likes without being a threat to public health and safety. Walking and jogging outside provides great cardiovascular exercise, and body weight anaerobic exercise can retain good muscle tone even without weightlifting.
I applaud Gov. Cooper for taking decisive action against what is the gravest threat to our nation in memory. The federal response has been appalling and the president continues to spread misinformation, but Gov. Cooper has provided rational, measured and evidence-based solutions to the crisis.
Gov. Cooper has been, and will continue to be, the right leader for North Carolina in November.
William Southerland
Greensboro
Science Center is still focused on the future
From the entire Greensboro Science Center team, we hope you, your family and friends are all healthy and safe during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
Please know that our Science Center staff and animals are doing well. Essential onsite employees are working hard to ensure that daily animal care meets our normal Association of Zoos and Aquarium gold standard. Department heads and board members are communicating regularly.
Our decision to close was obvious and easy. The health and safety of our guests, staff and animals will always come first.
We know that everyone is facing similar challenges, but we will all get through this together. Once the crisis passes, your Science Center team will be relentless in helping to promote Greensboro as back in business.
Greensboro’s renaissance of new and evolving cultural attractions will position us perfectly as a reimagined and reinvented destination of the future. From the Tanger Center to the Battleground Parks District and everything in between, we have a lot to be proud of.
COVID-19 has placed science and medicine at the forefront of everything we know and love.
The Greensboro Science Center’s commitment to inspire innate human curiosity and passion for science has never been greater. Our focus is on the future!
Glenn Dobrogosz
Greensboro
The writer is CEO of the Greensboro Science Center.
Three questions about the COVID-19 outbreak
I have a few things I wish someone would explain to me regarding the coronavirus:
- If we do not let people from countries such as England, Spain and China come into our country because of high health risks, what sense does it make for us to allow people from high-risk areas such as New York City and News Orleans to fly around the country? New York Gov. Cuomo might have access to more ventilators for his people if they were not spreading the disease to people in other states who will require some of the ventilators.
- If our congressional representatives from all over the country do not think it is safe for them to return to Washington using public airlines and other modes of public travel to do the work of our country, why do they allow others to use the same modes of travel to move around the country?
- Which would have been a better use of the $25 million included in the just-passed public relief bill: 1) To give it all to the New York Kennedy Center, which serves a very small portion of the population (mostly well-to-do) or 2) to give $250 to 100,000 needy families?
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
