Kudos for a smooth shift to new ballots
We are often quick to criticize when things go wrong. May I take a moment to celebrate something that went enormously right. This year’s election required Guilford County to implement an entirely new balloting process with lots of moving parts in an extraordinarily short window. Thanks and congratulations to all who made that work.
Thanks to the Guilford County commissioners, who had to fund the new process; to the five members of the Board of Elections who selected the new process; to the permanent Board of Elections staff that had to evaluate and implement the new system and do so in a relatively short time; to the hundreds of the part-time workers who staffed every precinct voting place and had to learn the ins and outs of the totally new system.
For us voters, Tuesday’s primary election went so smoothly and it was due to all the hard work by so many. Our sincere thanks.
Doug Copeland
Greensboro
Battleground District plans are a bad fit
The proposals for the Battleground Park District that include destroying mature trees, building colorful pergolas, putting in zip lines, turning a grassy field into a parking lot and destroying more trees for a boardwalk do not resonate well with local residents. During the past 30 years, my family and neighbors have often walked or cycled through Country Park in admiration of the beautiful trees, lakes and wildlife, particularly the herds of deer that once grazed in that field.
This proposed amusement park is not in sync with the times. This is an era for teaching children and their parents how to live sustainably and how to protect and plant trees in order to compensate for the acres of trees destroyed during recent commercial and highway development.
It would be much wiser to spend $2.5 million for building a futuric village or training center based on permaculture and advanced technology. Residents, including veterans and displaced people, need to learn how to grow organic foods, develop ecological water filtration systems and build earth-friendly, solar-powered dwellings and hydro-powered vehicles. These and other skills are essential for surviving and curtailing the diseases and catastrophic storms that are caused by the area’s high carbon footprint.
Hazel Landers
Greensboro
Environment needs sense of urgency, too
Scientists are now warning us that both the Amazon and Congo rainforests are losing their ability to absorb and store carbon because of increasing deforestation, continuing greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change making rainforests more vulnerable to drought and wildfires. If immediate and significant actions aren’t taken, the rainforests of the world will cease to be carbon sinks and become huge carbon sources in our lifetime.
On another note, the oceans are losing their ability to support life because of continued emissions, pollution and degradation. Everyone’s freaking out about the coronavirus outbreak and taking drastic measures to try to control it.
But where’s that sense of urgency for the environment?
Because, if the rainforests and oceans of the world stop sustaining life and become carbon sources, the consequences will be just as dire for everyone. However, we can’t just plant trees. We need increased conservation and restoration of rainforests, oceans and other carbon sinks along with drastic cuts to carbon and methane emissions, administrations that take bold climate action, no more deregulations and empty or half-promises, etc.
We can also vote for eco-friendly leaders and legislation and donate to organizations like Rainforest Trust, Ocean Conservancy and Piedmont Land Conservancy.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Greensboro police ticket speeder. Wow.
While recently traveling east on Cone Boulevard, I saw something I never expected to see again: a Greensboro police car stopping a speeder.
I use this route frequently and routinely see vehicles traveling at estimated speeds of 50-60 mph even through Page High school zone.
What I also see almost daily is a police car investigating a vehicle accident. I am sure the police have a full plate but speeding and tailgating laws need to be enforced.
Lewis Buckland
Greensboro
