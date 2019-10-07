Being Trump means never being wrong
Our president’s admirers decry “political correctness” when convenient but complain when his politically incorrect lies and vulgarity are exposed.
Lately he’s favored us with lies involving maps, gasoline, environmental and pollution regulations; gun background checks; what members of Congress have said and done; military appropriations; our allies; and unilateral trade agreements that were no better than previously established multilateral agreements while lacking cooperation to oppose China’s aggrandizing ventures into the South China Sea. And then come light bulb lies and Ukraine whoppers.
He’s raged at honorable Americans standing for law and truth and shamed himself by mendaciously mocking a young Swedish lady who understands climate change better than he and voices her message clearly and coherently, in better English than his unscripted muddle and inchoate ramblings.
Rather than defining a “stable genius,” his vulgarities and lies mark his egomaniacally impaired judgment and tragic ignorance.
Most Republicans support his contention that two wrongs make a right, that he’s above the law, and that morals and loyalty are matters of convenience, no longer requiring effort or commitment.
His base’s acceptance of his misstatements and deeds is indeed base, and his opponents need not apologize for calling him or them to account for this baseness.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Stop all the whining and win an election
Our government is broken all because a man won an election that he was not supposed to win.
Democrats and Republicans are mad. The people writing these letters to the editor are cutting each other’s throats.
And in the meantime nothing is being done to address the problems of the American people.
Both parties call each other names to gain power — not to help the American people.
No matter what is done, Donald Trump is our president, and if you do not like Trump, find someone to run against him in 2020.
Do that and stop all the whining and investigating. Sad. Very sad.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Hardister had courage to change his mind
I want to thank state Rep. Jon Hardister for being willing to publicly modify his stance on Medicaid expansion (HB 655), which he co-sponsored.
I agree with expanding Medicaid in this state, as I believe it is the humane thing to do and its economic benefit to the state is well documented.
However, the point I want to make here is that, in this current environment, it is rare for a politician to change his position once it is stated in public.
I believe that part of the reason for this is that the citizenry, the other political party, and even some media at times, have shown a tendency to condemn such a change as wishy-washy or opportunist.
I feel that things are often complex, which makes research, feedback and careful decision-making even more crucial.
Jane Harris
Greensboro
You have a say in how your taxes are spent
Every year you pay your car or property taxes.
Every month you pay your water bill.
Every day you pay to park or ride the bus.
All of these payments — large and small — pool into the half-a-billion-dollar city of Greensboro budget.
Now it’s your chance to decide how to spend some of it!
Every Greensboro resident 14 and older can choose up to $100,000 worth of projects or programs through Participatory Budgeting (PB) Greensboro.
The power is in your hands!
Do you want a revamped playground? A downtown trolley service? Safer crosswalks? Handicapped-accessible parks?
Every proposed PB project — from a compost education program at Keeley Park to a new bus shelter in front of the Vance Chavis Library — was an idea submitted by Greensboro residents who saw an unmet need in their neighborhood.
Look around Greensboro, and you can already see the positive impact PB has had since 2016:
- More shade at the Windsor and Peeler pools.
- Emergency call boxes in parks.
- Safer bridges in Lindley Park and the Greensboro Arboretum.
Do not miss your chance to improve your neighborhood. Vote now at pbgreensboro.com!
Wayne Abraham
Greensboro
The writer is chairman of the Participatory Budgeting Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.