King Don flip-flops on governor’s order
It’s getting so you can’t trust anybody.
My heart goes out to Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. King Don the First called upon Democratic governors to “liberate” their states from the yoke of science and public health. The good governor jumped right up to set a fine example of groveling to His Majesty, making it possible to get tattooed and go bowling last week. Masks optional.
And what is the governor’s reward for being a true and loyal Trumper? The next day King Don repudiates him, throws him under the bus, pulls the rug out. The clichés just keep coming. Maybe a Trump supporter can explain to me how the president was really just following Scripture here? I hope they’re OK. And for heaven’s sake, I hope they stay home.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
Coliseum staff rolls with virus’ punches
The War Memorial Commission commends Matt Brown and the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for their herculean efforts in rescheduling, postponing or canceling more than 125 events affected so far by COVID-19 at both venues.
We also recognize and appreciate the hard work of the nearly 1,000 community volunteers who prepared for the ACC and NCAA tournaments and the citizens who supported the effort to create the Tanger Center. Certainly, as Greensboro citizens, we share their shock over the sudden and dramatic impact COVID-19 had on our plans to host the tournaments, grand openings and numerous other events that entailed years of planning and preparation.
We look forward to helping our community get back to some semblance of normalcy when the Coliseum Complex can safely once again host exciting live entertainment, consumer shows and sporting events that will help generate a positive outlook for our future. When the Tanger Center opens, we hope that excitement will be a key catalyst to our economic recovery for both downtown Greensboro and our entire Piedmont Triad region.
Remain positive and optimistic. The curtain will rise again!
Anne J. Hurd
Greensboro
The writer chairs the War Memorial Commission.
Virus offers a lesson about climate crisis
There is so much emotional toll as we absorb constant bad news about climate change. How will people react once the impact becomes even more serious? At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many thought it was far away and never here. Now it directly affects us. That’s the same place we are headed with climate change. Both “curves” look eerily alike. We need to treat climate change like the crisis it is. Will we pass the tipping point or flatten the curve and get ahead of it while we have time?
Like the pandemic, we know it will take scientific discovery and economic expertise with appropriate plans of action (such as voting for carbon-pricing legislation). It will take business, government, community and individual leadership. We see this pandemic pulling us in two directions — increasing isolation and fear, but also creating innumerable acts of working together to overcome the challenges. We will not solve the problem of climate change if we allow our fears to overcome us or convince us to deny its existence.
We will solve it with our renowned American can-do spirit, strength, commitment and creativity.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Shutdown creates hardships for students
I would like to express to you the impact this virus is having on some college students. While some students are blessed enough to have received a refund from school, that refund does not go far, or it goes straight to helping their parents. Further, some of us are still working during this pandemic and are putting ourselves at risk every time we go to work.
However, are we being treated or paid like essential workers? No, we receive a little extra in each check, and that is supposed to sustain us until the next time we get paid. The government is basically encouraging people to lose their jobs at this point so they can file for unemployment, and potentially get more money than they made while working. I don’t blame anyone who does this because, for some, there is nothing else they can do. Hopefully, things will improve in the weeks to come.
Shammod Porter
Greensboro
The writer attends Winston-Salem State University.
Dems have their way
While criminals are being freed, mothers who are taking their children to the park are being arrested, and churches are ordered closed, the abortion mills are in full swing. Looks as if the Democratic Party’s platform has been implemented.
John Parson
Stokesdale
