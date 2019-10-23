Medicaid expansion touches many lives
Many people ask what Medicaid has to do with education. Why don’t teachers just stay in our lane?
To me, this question is immeasurably more revealing than those asking it seem to realize. Our children do not exist in isolation. They are not islands. And I would be a failure of a teacher if I treated them as such.
When we (state Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and all who are complicit) play politics with access to health care, our children’s families become collateral damage in jockeying for political power that literally has no point.
Truly, for what? To “win”? At what cost?
To my fellow educators: We buy clothes, shoes, food and school supplies. We give hours of our lives and selves so that our students have the opportunities we know they deserve.
The expansion of Medicaid is the expansion of this ethos of care. What happens if we don’t do everything in our power to ensure the long-overdue closure of the coverage gap? What will the consequences be for our students?
We know the answer to this question; it’s not rhetorical. Families continue to be devastated. Lives remain n upheaval.
We see. We know. We understand.
Thus, we must act. #InThisTogether.
Tessa Pendley
Greensboro
Is everybody happy? Tell Mark Walker no.
According to the News & Record (Oct. 10) Congressman Mark Walker, who represents Guilford County, says he has been talking to his constituents and in general they believe that “Trump is doing good things for the nation.”
If you are one of his constituents and disagree with him on this issue, I urge you to contact him, as I recently did, and express your opinion to the contrary. He can be reached by telephone at his Greensboro office (336) 333-5005, or via other media: https://tinyurl.com/yymvszcl
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro
Holder’s group is far from ‘grass-roots’
Former Attorney General Eric Holder came on Oct. 17 to N.C. A&T on a mission to address redistricting on behalf of All On The Line, supposedly a “grass-roots effort” to eliminate gerrymandering. But the next paragraph in the story gave him away.
This organization is funded by the Democratic Party, supporting Democrats in order to take control of redistricting efforts in 2021. In other words, the Democrats want to be in charge of gerrymandering in 2021.
Grass-roots? I don’t think so.
Kent French
Greensboro
Rob Frederick values going where we live
As a long-term resident of Jamestown, I am concerned that our Town Council does not consider the issues relative to all of our townspeople when deciding how to spend our tax money.
I appreciate that our elected leaders are volunteers, but investing the time to meet us where we live should be a priority. In a small-town community this is vital. So is transparency.
Mayoral candidate Rob Frederick has exhibited the qualities of a good leader, e.g., “walk-around” management, in his ongoing effort to meet each citizen, learn their concerns and relay them to the attention of council. I have no doubt this will be his representative style going forward.
For that reason he will be getting my vote.
Linda Tranchetti
Jamestown
Homosexuality is a sinful lifestyle
This is in response to Melanie Rodenbough’s letter on Oct. 17. She states that the phrase, “Love the sinner, hate the sin,” is self-righteous and unbiblical.
However, the Bible is very clear that God loves sinners, and we are all guilty, but God also hates sin. You cannot read Leviticus 18: 22, Leviticus 20:13, or Romans 1:18-32, and not see that God hates sin. Each of these sections also concludes that homosexuality is sin.
The stability or longevity of the homosexual relationship is irrelevant, since it was sinful to begin with. Sin does not cease to be sin with the passage of time. Sin is rebellion against God, and a sinful lifestyle, in whatever form it takes, including homosexuality, does not qualify one for leadership or service in the church. Such a lifestyle disqualifies from leadership and service.
Ms. Rodenbough is correct in her statement that “bad teaching = bad fruit,” for if the teaching (that homosexuality is not sinful) is in direct rebellion against the clear revelation of God’s word, the fruit of that teaching will also be corrupted.
May the truth of God’s word, and not the distortion of it, be always preeminent.
Tim Martin
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.