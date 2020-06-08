It’s painfully clear now: Trump has no bounds
Donald Trump’s awful behavior has no limits.
On June 1, President Trump ordered National Guard troops and police to violate the First Amendment constitutional rights of American citizens.
Peaceful protesters were forcibly moved away from the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House so the president could hold a bizarre photo op with Trump holding a Bible flanked by members of his Cabinet.
Trump also stated that he will use federal troops to “dominate” protesters throughout the country who are upset about the senseless murder of George Floyd.
This is a president who never spent one day of military service and who avoided that service by claiming bone spurs in his foot (but he cannot recall which one).
President Trump’s former secretary of defense, Gen. James Mattis, last week wrote:
“Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people. Instead, he tries to divide us.
“We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”
Trump’s inept handling of the coronavirus outbreak has shown that he cannot deal with a crisis, and he has refused to accept any responsibility for his administration’s slow, chaotic response.
Trump’s actions have clearly demonstrated he doesn’t deserve a second term in office.
Robert L. Commerson
High Point
Whatever his color, Floyd death is terrible
Many are angry and critical of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
I, too, feel that hurt and anger, but not because of the color of his skin.
I would feel the same about this injustice being done to any person, regardless of color or ethnicity.
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
Folks, you heard it here first ... on Fox
What I learned from Fox News this morning:
Trump has obtained the release of Michael White from Iran.
The stock market is looking good.
Republican senators are investigating “the illegal actions” of the Obama FBI during the Russia probe and Mueller investigation.
Four former policemen were charged in the death of George Floyd. According to Chad Wolf, “caches of Antifa and anarchist weapons have been found in the rioting cities.”
According to Sen. Tom Cotton, the president is well within his rights to use active-duty military forces against rioters.
Andrew Cuomo is a hypocrite.
To further justify Sen. Cotton’s desire for law and order to return to the streets of America, Assistant Press Secretary Hogan Gidley passionately avers that Mr. Trump is the “Unifier in Chief”; he is only interested in the safety and well-being of all Americans. Gidley has personally viewed rioters beating people within an inch of their lives; “American cities are burning to the ground.”
Gen. James Mattis has his “head in the sand” because he disagrees with the president’s views on active-duty military personnel being used when and how the president alone directs.
Fair, unbiased and free.
John Dickey
Greensboro
The popular vote is the better way to go
The National Popular Vote, or NPV, Compact is a proposal that simply says that whoever gets the most votes becomes president.
A common objection is that, if we were to choose the president by popular vote, that outcome would always be decided by a few highly populated states.
The argument goes that six states (California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania) make up 41% of the U.S. population — and would nearly completely determine the outcome of any presidential election.
Let’s examine this claim. First, these six states do not all vote the same way. In 2016, three went for Trump and three for Clinton. Further, voters within states did not all vote alike. More than 9.1 million voters in California, New York and Illinois voted for Trump.
More than 11.3 million voters in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas voted for Clinton.
Altogether, more than 20.4 million votes in those six states were essentially ignored, resulting in exactly zero electoral votes. Similarly, in the other 44 states, millions more votes did not count.
It would be better to count all the votes in all of the states, rather than discarding tens of millions of votes.
Under the National Popular Vote, all votes would be counted.
Sharon Burkitt
Greensboro
