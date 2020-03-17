Nurses are still lacking in our public schools
Before the COVID-19 crisis crashed into our daily lives, you may have recognized the value in having a health professional available to students during their school day.
The school nurse is that professional.
Nurses keep students healthy, in their classes, ready to learn. With or without pandemics, school nurses teach prevention, identify illness and ensure that students who need more care will have it.
When available, nurses are a trusted source of information and reassurance, both more critical than ever to calming the mounting fears of anxious students.
Project ONE advocates for timely increases in the number of school nurses. Now an urgent need, Guilford County has fewer than half of the number recommended.
And while new positions were added in two of the past three years, in 2019, no new positions received funding.
Now, in the midst of this public health crisis, we have an opportunity to right the ship.
Contact the county commissioners. Urge that they provide proper funding for public health.
Ask them to approve the health director’s budget requests, especially those that would give us more school nurse positions. Our children deserve well-paid teachers, and safe and secure buildings.
They also need a nurse in every school.
Robin Lane
Greensboro
The buck should stop at president’s desk
President Trump recently blamed Barack Obama for the country’s poor response to the pandemic that has hit the country.
Now the “truth’’ is out about why the country was not prepared: Trump eliminated the unit, whose job was to keep track of such problems so the country would be ready to respond. In 2018, he said having the unit in place wasn’t necessary.
How many more horrible decisions are we going to let him make, and then place blame on others?
Trump has to go!
Gregory Waynick
Greensboro
Focus more on virus, not petty blame game
If the Dear Leader and his lackeys spent as much time trying to solve the coronavirus problem as they do blaming Obama, Biden and the CDC, we would all be much better off.
If Dr. Fauci gets fired for inadequate sucking up to the narcissist in chief, it will be proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the Dear Leader is unfit for his office.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
Trump’s the calm voice in center of the storm
So now the sky is really falling. Or is it?
After three years of “Chicken Little” claims by Democrats, dutifully parroted by the mainstream media — with President Trump portrayed as a racist, xenophobic, mentally deranged, Russian agent — we must now ask how exaggerated this threat is.
Just like last year, when Democrats and media transparently rooted for and tried to scare the economy into a recession to take down Trump, they are now pushing the envelope of public hysteria over an illness that will come and go and won’t be the end of life as we know it.
The calm at the center of the storm — the one keeping his head while all others are losing theirs — is President Trump.
With the priority of protecting the health of Americans first, above political, economic and foreign affairs concerns, Trump was first among world leaders to declare travel bans first from China and now Europe.
Beyond this kind of unilateral action, Trump must work through the states, the entrenched bureaucracy and Congress for specific public restrictions and medical responses. This takes time.
Impassioned arm-waving speeches and declarations of war to rally people to action will only create more public panic.
For Trump the watchwords are calm action.
William Warner
High Point
Biden’s nothing but a confused party hack
JFK’s “Profiles in Courage” can now be renamed “Profiles in Corruption” as a descriptor of the modern Democratic Party.
In an excess of cynicism, Democrats seem about to nominate a confused party hack for president: angry, frustrated, perhaps senile, Biden has recently become obscene.
Easily provoked anger and frequent forgetfulness are sometimes early signs of dementia, and it is understandable that the Democratic leadership limits his time with the public.
Some say that Biden will be the perfect puppet president, ensuring his crooked friends’ continued power.
But what his nomination will really indicate is his party’s contempt for U.S. citizens and total disregard for our national welfare.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
