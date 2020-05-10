Neighborhood’s voice was stifled by council
In a May 5 letter, Keith Davis aptly describes the City Council’s vote to rezone property at Lake Jeanette Road and Lawndale Drive as a fiasco.
His suggestion for combating unwanted development is appreciated, but other issues need considering.
On the April 21 agenda were votes for two contested rezoning requests. The council’s decision to place these on the agenda during a stay-at-home order was surely vetted by its legal team, but just because something is legal doesn’t make it right. Residents were denied the opportunity to appear before the council. Virtual comments were accepted prior to the meeting, but how do the commenters know they were heard?
I am sickened when passing the “Devil’s Triangle” knowing this canopy of trees will soon be razed to make way for an unneeded office building, despite the protests of more than 300 neighbors. Why did the council accept the developer’s request over the requests of the neighbors and the Zoning Commission’s unanimous no vote to rezone?
Thanks to Mayor Vaughan, Michelle Kennedy and Sharon Hightower for considering the needs of the neighborhood. Justin Outling failed to serve his district.
As citizens our voices should be respected instead of neighborhoods pooling their money to purchase properties.
Rita Jennings
Greensboro
Democrats have acted on assault allegations
William Warner (letter, “#MeToo crowd, Dems go silent on Joe Biden,” April 30) and others who accuse Democrats of hypocrisy regarding sexual harassment and assault should review the facts.
The record shows that Democratic politicians have been public in their denunciation of all sexual misconduct, including that of Democrats such as U.S. Sen. Al Franken, U.S. Rep. John Conyers and New York state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman.
I served as an advocate in the field of sexual assault, working closely with police. We treated all accusations of sexual assault equally, ensuring each was investigated thoroughly and without prejudice. What we all knew was that, while 99% of accusations are true, some are false.
Tara Reade must be heard and her accusation investigated thoroughly, without prejudice, and without jumping to conclusions.
The New York Times is conducting investigations of this matter. Since that newspaper investigated and broke the story that led to the #MeToo movement, they will do it thoroughly.
After all, Joe Biden’s guilt would be as important a story as Tara Reade’s possible lie.
I suggest that Democrats are waiting for the truth before they make public pronouncements. I suggest that we all do the same.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
#MeToo crowd isn’t being hypocritical
In his letter to the editor on May 1, William Warner accuses the women in the #MeToo crowd of being hypocrites for not speaking out against Joe Biden and the recent assault allegation.
If Mr. Warner googled “Joe Biden assault,” he would see that there are indeed #MeToo-ers speaking out against Biden. They just aren’t receiving the same publicity as prior instances of sexual assault, possibly due to the media’s obsession with COVID-19, the inconsistency of Reade’s story, and the lack of any credible evidence.
Seeing that there is a serial philanderer and an admitted sex offender occupying the White House, even the #Me-Too-ers would choose Biden, who has a proven record of standing up for women’s rights over Trump. They aren’t stupid.
Nancy Halloran
Greensboro
Dear Fearless Leader: I have a few questions
I have a question for our Esteemed Fearless Leader:
People who had their stimulus money direct deposited are also receiving letters from you. It causes me to wonder why you are so opposed to voting by mail in these trying times while also flatly stating that you would veto any stimulus money for the United States Postal Service.
So, it is OK to send out a propaganda letter at taxpayer expense via the post office, but not OK to help it during this time of economic crisis?
If the post office is as inept as you think, Fearless Leader, why didn’t you use UPS or FedEx to send your letters?
By the way, the “thank-you” for the stimulus checks goes to the Democrats and Steven Mnuchin, not you, Fearless Leader.
Maybe that postage could have been better spent on PPEs or COVID-19 testing instead of stroking your ego. Just a thought.
Jim Rientjes
Greensboro
Play ball ... now!
If Major League Baseball were allowed to play tomorrow I would wear a mask on my seat and drink soda through a straw.
I cannot wait for sports to return.
Arthur W. Staudinger IV
Greensboro
