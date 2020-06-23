I understand those who choose to kneel
The arrogance of Marc Thiessen (June 18. “Kneeling during anthem is anti-U.S.”) is breathtaking. According to Mr. Thiessen, anyone who takes a knee during the national anthem is saying that America is evil and fundamentally racist and that the U.S. flag and military are symbols of oppression. And that, in short, he or she is un-American.
When I stand for the national anthem, I am saying that I respect the flag as a symbol of one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. However, I understand that those who kneel are saying that America has not, in fact, provided liberty and justice for all. They are exercising their God-given and constitutional right to speak truth to power and Mr. Thiessen’s divisive rhetoric undermines not only that right but also the flag as a symbol of one indivisible nation.
Mike Abel
Greensboro
Timing of big Trump events is troubling
President Trump delivered a talk about policing and race in Dallas. Problem is, the top three Dallas law enforcement officials, all black, were excluded: the police chief, the sheriff and the district attorney.
Also, Trump elected to hold his first in-pandemic campaign rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa is where 99 years ago in June as many as 300 black people were killed when whites rioted and burned black businesses and homes.
Trump will accept the Republican nomination for president in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 27, also known as “Ax Handle Saturday,” a day in 1960 when the KKK beat young blacks who were integrating a lunch counter in Jacksonville.
Why would Trump pick that date and those places for these important personal political events? Do Trump’s signals have to be any more obvious?
Trump said we’ll work on bigotry and racism, and it’ll go “easily and quickly.” We’ve been working on it in this country for 150 years and still have deep problems.
Trump must mistake it as he did the coronavirus: It, too, was supposed to go quickly and magically disappear. No, it won’t. And it’ll certainly take someone else to lead the effort. Not America’s racist in chief.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Churches that closed bowed to the state
When their doors open again, how can churches reasonably expect congregants to return when the church’s servile allegiance to the state caused their righteous closure for three months?
Where was their basic belief that, even if twice as many died, God was in charge? As it is, the nation had been disrupted for the next five years, lives and businesses have been ruined and who knows how many “knock-on” deaths will occur.
“This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a whimper.” T.S. Eliot had it about right.
At the mere risk of a virus, not a world war, the church scuttles back into its kennel like a frightened puppy. Where’s the total faith of a Daniel, a Noah, a Paul or Jesus Christ Himself? Long dissipated, apparently.
Keith Peddie
Greensboro
If he wants, Trump can prove he’s healthy
There is a relatively new word that now appears frequently in opinion columns: “whataboutery.” Wikipedia defines this as discrediting “an opponent’s position by charging them with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving their argument.”
The column by Henry Olsen (June 17) is full of it (pun intended).
Is there a problem with the president’s health? We cannot know about his health by writing about the health of former presidents or candidates, as Olsen did. The only real way for the public to know for sure is for this president to release his health records.
Of course, not the one he dictated to his doctor in 2015, and not the incomplete one released recently.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Ending racial disparity would benefit all of us
As we address inequities built into today’s white supremacist society, let us remember that changes which remove barriers to African Americans will also benefit white people. An example: When Social Security laws were written, agricultural and domestic workers were excluded, greatly impacting black workers. But whites, too, were doing domestic and agricultural work. The number of whites affected exceeded the number of African Americans. All these families have accrued less wealth than families of included workers.
A contemporary example: In systems producing disparate outcomes for black and white persons, an intervention reducing or eliminating obstacles built into it not only means disparities disappear, all persons gain. Our entire society benefits, too, with better health for everyone when health care inequities are corrected: more confidence and trust in the police and the criminal justice system when discriminatory practices are eliminated; a richer, more fully employed citizenry when education gaps are gone; disparities favoring whites exit in all our major institutions.
Documenting them, learning of their origins in order to eliminate them, will require sustained and demanding work. It is work for all of us. The outcomes will be well worth the efforts.
Claire Morse
Greensboro
