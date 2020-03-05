Stop waffling, Dems; Biden is best choice
If moderate Democrats are to have their voices heard, it is time to stop splitting the vote and back one candidate.
Joe Biden has the wisdom, the vast experience and, critically, the moral compass necessary to successfully lead the country out of the era of immoral, unethical and incompetent leadership of the last three years.
Joe Biden, partnered with a dynamic vice president such as Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, would bring back the competent advisers and knowledgeable federal employees that Trump drove away.
All organizations are defined by their leaders, and Joe Biden would bring back a culture of competence and ethical behavior, returning our country to the position of leadership it held in the world before the Mitch McConnell-Donald Trump era.
Mary Rodriguez
Greensboro
Medicare for All is not a practical solution
This year, health care will likely be a top priority for voters. While most people are satisfied with their coverage and care, there is clearly more work to be done controlling costs and expanding access.
Some politicians propose eliminating our current system and starting over with a single, government-controlled insurance system called Medicare for All.
This risky proposal would be bad for patients, consumers and taxpayers.
Under Medicare for All, 180 million Americans would lose their employer-sponsored insurance and be forced into a one-size-fits-all government health insurance system controlled by politicians.
Cost analyses find that Medicare for All would add a staggering $34 trillion to federal spending over its first 10 years alone.
Even Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the biggest proponent of Medicare for All, has conceded that Americans making as little as $29,000 a year would have to pay higher taxes.
Experts warn that under Medicare for All, Americans would pay more money for worse care, and they’d have to wait longer to see their doctor.
Our health care system is not perfect. Expanding access to affordable health care requires practical solutions, not policies that threaten the prosperity of the middle class.
Medicare for All is not the answer.
Peter Reichard
Greensboro
Politicians play race card against Sanders
I was encouraged by Gary Kenton’s fine letter this morning (March 3) aptly entitled, “Rabbis got it wrong; AIPAC’s not bipartisan.”
He correctly exposed AIPAC as a fundamentalist organization that would not give Bernie Sanders a fair hearing.
Along with Kenton and Sanders I am a Jewish person unafraid to go against the (apparent) Jewish tide. I don’t support land-stealing, whether it is stolen from the Palestinians by Zionists backed by the U.S. and British top 1% in the Middle East or from the Native Americans and the African Americans in the U.S.
The rabbis’ letter seemed timed with the Congressional Black Caucus’ coordinated attack on Sen. Sanders preceding the South Carolina primary. Just as with the Greensboro rabbis, I believe that the black members of Congress who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now Biden — the man who silenced Anita Hill and helped put Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court — have a lot to answer for.
One reason the African American people are in even tougher shape than much of the rest of the 99% of us is that, sadly, they have often allowed black politicians to play the “race card” to avoid their responsibility to the African American community.
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
N&R tries to have it both ways with polls
The News & Record recently wrote an editorial taking Gov. Cooper’s side on the state budget impasse by claiming the General Assembly should pass Medicaid expansion because a WRAL poll found that a majority of people “agreed with Cooper.”
The title of the editorial is “Will of the people.”
This begs the question: Why does the News & Record oppose voter ID, which North Carolina’s voters approved in a referendum?
The News & Record cheered a recent court decision striking down voter ID, despite the fact that voters asked for it by a decisive margin (55-45%).
Was that not the “will of the people?”
Let’s get this straight. We should take action based on a poll, but not take seriously the will of the people when they cast their vote at the ballot box?
This is major hypocrisy. Apparently the “will of the people” only matters when it fits the News & Record’s agenda.
Sebastian King
Greensboro
The writer is the Republican candidate for N.C. Senate in District 27.
President’s conflicts: Does anybody care ?
People of this country need to read the Newsweek article about conflicts of interest between Trump’s business dealings and his presidency.
Does anyone else see anything wrong besides me?
Gregory Waynick
Greensboro
