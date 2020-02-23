Funding issue hinders schools’ IEP program
My son has sensory processing disorder. This is a complex neurological disorder that causes him to have difficulty with processing sensory stimuli in the same manner as a typically developing child.
Since he turned 3 years old he has received services through Guilford County Schools’ Exceptional Children Department. He has an Individual Education Program (IEP) that ensures he has an equitable education and receives the therapies and related services that his disability requires. Establishing an effective and appropriate IEP is nothing short of a nightmare for parents and comes with a lot of tears and frustration.
Our fight is made more difficult when public schools are not fully funded. Only the public schools — not charters or private schools — are required by law to adhere and implement the IEP. Many children with IEPs are highly intelligent and often go on to become engineers, medical researchers and technology innovators, a statistic often overlooked when they are having a meltdown in the classroom due to their hidden disability.
It is imperative that voters elect only candidates who will fully fund public education. My son’s future, and the hundreds like him in Guilford County Schools, depends upon it.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
Vindman purge recalls persecution by Soviets
In June of 1985 my husband and I traveled to Tallin, Estonia, then behind the Iron Curtain in the USSR, to visit the United Methodist church there. It was our honor and privilege to meet Aleksander Kuum, a United Methodist pastor/preacher who was sentenced in 1952 to Siberia for preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.
He was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor. He escaped three times, but where do you hide in a frozen wilderness?
He lost most of his toes due to being out on the frozen tundra during his escapes. He only served three years because, after the death of Stalin, the government changed its policies and brought back religious exiles. Rev. Kuum received the Upper Room Spiritual Life Award for his faithfulness to the Gospel.
I was reminded of Aleksander Kuum recently. Alexander Vindman said on Nov. 19 during his testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, “ Dad, do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.” But he wasn’t.
The Senate acquitted Trump and unleashed a retaliative purge only seen before in countries like Russia with dictators whom Trump repeatedly told us he admires. Not only Alexander Vindman, but his twin brother, Eugene, was swept up in the purge — as is done in communist countries worldwide when relatives are jailed along with the “accused” (not convicted).
Claudette T. Kayler
Greensboro
Trump is no bully; he’s doing what is right
Some people are calling President Trump a bully when he says the truth about what has been done to him — and when every barrier has been thrown against him to try to stop him from bringing good to this country after others have brought so much bad.
People are believing lies about him about all kinds of things. The candidates coming against him are promising things that would break this country worse than before. Our taxes would soar out of sight to even attempt to cover free everything for everyone.
Nothing is free. Someone pays somewhere.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
It apparently takes a bully to know one
I recently read or heard presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg state that he knew how to handle New York bullies.
I assume the reference to “bully” meant President Donald Trump.
Bloomberg should know: He is one.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Impeachment is done, but this fight is not
Impeachment is over. Get ready for the good stuff to come.
If Donald Trump has contributed anything to this country, he has demonstrated the need to curtail wannabe dictators.
A Canadian friend told me not to worry. We have checks and balances in place.
I used to think we needed a constitutional convention to specify more clearly the limits of power allocated to each of the three branches of government.
Now, I see, a mere election would do it … and it may be the last chance.
A Republican victory that maintains their Senate majority while Trump is reelected might happen. And that means the pattern of constitutional contempt would continue.
Executive power is defined by Trump and he has the Senate “yes” crowd to back him up. He decides the law and that’s it.
The other branches are held subservient to the office of an unimpeachable president. We ain’t seen nothing yet.
Phil Koch
Greensboro
