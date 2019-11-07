Mark Walker should let the process unfold
For a congressman, Rep. Mark Walker shows an ignorance of the Constitution and the impeachment process that is startling. The Constitution give the House the sole power to decide if an action is impeachable. The House acts as the prosecutor of the case and has the duty to conduct an investigation before charges are brought. That is exactly what Chairman Adam Schiff and fellow congressmen, including Republicans, have been doing: conducting an investigation.
If the investigation supports charges against the president, the matter will be brought to the full House for a vote. If the vote is for impeachment, then the matter goes to the Senate for a trial. Then the issues Walker raises will come into effect.
Walker’s op-ed (Nov. 5) is a failed attempt to defend his unseemly behavior attacking the impeachment process. He is trying to prevent the House from doing its constitutional duty, and trying to cloud the issue of the behavior of the president by raising false concerns about the process. At the trial in the Senate, everyone will have access to all the information; the president will have his attorneys; etc., etc.
Just allow the process to unfold, and then make the judgment about whether Trump should be removed from office.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Walker’s op-ed wasn’t honest with readers
In 2018, I ran a campaign to solutions to Congress. I ran against Mark Walker. On Election Night, I called him to concede and asked him if he would make me a promise. I asked him to make every effort to hold Donald Trump accountable and to speak up when he lied or was otherwise unethical. Walker agreed.
I have yet to hear him speak up. In other words, he broke his promise to both me and another 130,000-plus who voted for new leadership in the 6th District.
Walker, who proclaims his Christianity as his chief qualification, should look to his religion for guidance on “thou shalt not lie.” But even now, his disingenuous column in the News & Record (Nov. 5) suggested a lack of transparency, despite Republicans being included in every step of the impeachment process.
And, even when a vote was held to formalize the transparency, Walker hung with partisanship.
Clearly, Walker has lost his way on several fronts and has abandoned all pretenses of putting “people before politics.” Just don’t say we didn’t try to let people know in 2018.
Ryan Watts
Burlington
Trump truly thinks he has done no wrong
I believe Donald Trump when he says that he thinks that he has done nothing wrong in his alleged quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine.
Recall that Trump told George Stephanopoulos that if his campaign were approached by a foreign government with information on his opponent he would listen.
“There is nothing wrong with listening,” he said. This prompted the head of the Federal Election Commission to publicly state that this is wrong: “It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”
But Donald Trump does not believe that this is wrong.
Trump simply does not know right from wrong. He does not think it is wrong to cheat on his wife and pay hush money; or grab women by their privates.
Rules and norms are meant for suckers — not Donald Trump.
But is this alleged quid pro quo worthy of impeachment? Bill Clinton lied about sex; Donald Trump has solicited dirt on his political opponent from a foreign government, undermining the sanctity of our elections.
He thinks that this is OK. Are you OK with that?
Or did your momma raise you right?
William Dudley
Greensboro
Impeachment is really Soviet-style show trial
Soviet “show trials” were held to convince the Russian public that Stalin’s political opponents had committed “crimes against the state” (they had not).
In the U.S., the Democrats’ show trial hopes to persuade the American public that Adam Schiff’s political opponent, Donald Trump, has committed an as yet unspecified crime and should be impeached.
It’s all rather poor dinner theater, unless our public is so stupid as to credit Schiff’s accusations, which are intended to prevent the president’s reelection.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
New Mexico officer should’ve been fired
Have you seen the video of a white police officer “manhandling’’ an 11-year-old black girl?
The New Mexico officer, Zachary Christenson, pushed the girl into a wall and forced her to the ground. What terrible crime did this “perpetrator’’ commit? She took too much milk, and threw one to the ground.
The girl has a concussion. The police officer was placed on administrative leave, which is the same thing as a paid vacation. The officer did the right thing by resigning, but the police chief did the wrong thing by not firing him.
Police shouldn’t manhandle girls who haven’t broken major laws. Why wasn’t he fired?
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
