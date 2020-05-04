ROME — Italy started stirring Monday, with millions of people allowed to return to work as Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown began to ease, while the U.S. took halting steps to lift some restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases are reported every day.
In Washington, the Senate was convening for the first time since March, while dozens of people in Florida were waiting before sunrise for the 7 a.m. opening of Clearwater Beach. In South Dakota, a shuttered pork processing plant took its first steps toward reopening after more than 800 employees were infected with coronavirus.
Louisiana lawmakers were also restarting their legislature — even as they feuded over whether they should return at all.
Political battles have become increasingly embedded in coronavirus policy in the United States. In Louisiana, Republican legislators irritated by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15 were eager to return to work.
But Democrats saw things differently: “It could be a devastating blow to the strides made and to the safety of our residents, our staff and members if we returned to business as usual prematurely,” Democratic leaders wrote in a letter.
The moves to open U.S. states came even as the country’s one-day death toll stood at 1,313 on Sunday with more than 25,500 confirmed new infections, according the most recent Johns Hopkins University count. The real numbers are likely significantly higher.
With pressure growing in many countries for more measures to restart the economy, politicians also were trying to boost funding for research into a vaccine for COVID-19. There are hopes that one could be available in months, but many scientists warn it could take much longer.
Developing a vaccine will be the key to returning to less restricted everyday life. On Monday, an alliance of world leaders hosted by the European Union held a virtual summit on vaccine research, pledging to give $8 billion.
The U.S., along with Russia, was notably absent.
The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Norway and top European Union officials said that money raised will be channeled mostly through recognized global health organizations. It remained unclear what role, if any, Washington might play.
French president Emmanuel Macron, who donated 500 million euros on behalf of France, noted that the U.S. was currently “on the sidelines,” but said he had discussed the issue with President Donald Trump and was convinced the U.S. would at some point join the initiative.
