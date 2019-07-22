Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... EASTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 615 PM EDT * AT 530 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR RANDLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, GRAHAM, RANDLEMAN, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, PLEASANT GARDEN AND LIBERTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH