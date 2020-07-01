RALEIGH — North Carolinians are divided about what plan to use to reopen public schools for the coming school year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new poll results released Wednesday.
None of the options of returning to school full time, keeping students at home for online instruction or using a mix of both options drew majority support in the Elon University poll done in partnership with The News & Observer of Raleigh, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun of Durham.
The poll comes amid uncertainty about what will happen after Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said he would not make, as originally expected, an announcement Wednesday about school reopening plans.
The option of sending students back part time drew the most support in the Elon Poll, at 38%, followed by 34% for returning full time and 29% for staying at home for school. The poll of 1,410 North Carolina adults was conducted June 24-25 and has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
Decisions, decisions
Jason Husser, the director of the Elon Poll, said it’s rare to see such a split in the poll results.
“It’s a testament to how complex and difficult and uncertain the decision will be,” Husser said in an interview Wednesday. “The story of COVID-19 has been a story of uncertainty.
“We have so many moving targets about benchmarks. Those moving targets are on people’s minds so people really don’t know how to reopen.”
Husser said more poll results will be released today, Thursday, on such topics as the economy, health care, COVID-19 and how North Carolinians feel political leaders are handling the pandemic.
All North Carolina public schools have been closed since mid-March under Cooper’s executive order to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, the severe respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Schools are developing three plans for the start of the fall semester: minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning only. Cooper will decide which plan schools can use, although they can choose to use a more restrictive option.
Under Plan A, schools would reopen at full capacity but with such steps as daily temperature and screening checks of students and staff members before they can enter the building. School employees and middle school and high school students would be required to wear face coverings as a result of an executive order Cooper issued last week.
Under Plan B, schools would operate at no more than 50% capacity. Options being considered include having students rotate in and out on a weekly or a daily basis or having some students go to class daily while others would only receive instruction online.
Under Plan C, schools would continue with remote instruction until conditions improve to allow students back on campus.
Husser said the subgroup results on the poll were fairly consistent, with parents and nonparents holding similar views. One difference though was along partisan lines.
Partisan split; GOP itself divided
Forty-six percent of Republicans said they’d support students returning full time (Plan A), compared with only 23% of Democrats. Of the remaining Republicans, 33% said they’d support part-time school (Plan B) and 21% would back online instruction only (Plan C).
“Republicans themselves were divided,” Husser said. “That still meant more than 50% wanted something other than full-time school.”
But Husser said the support for Plan A among Republicans is high enough that if Cooper goes with a different option and that hurts the economy, it could help Lt. Dan Forest’s campaign for governor. Forest, a Republican, is running against Cooper, a Democrat, in the Nov. 3 general election and has criticized Cooper’s reopening strategy.
Forest tweeted Wednesday that the governor should have announced that he is “reopening our schools completely.”
Republican leaders in the N.C. Senate said Tuesday that Cooper should have students return to school Aug. 17. They were citing the guidance given by the American Academy of Pediatrics that “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
The Elon Poll mirrors surveys that the Wake County school system has done of parents and employees.
Forty-three percent of Wake school employees said they’d prefer using a hybrid model this fall, followed by 29% for online only and 28% for full-time school. Full-time school and part-time school were tied at 35% each as the preferred choices for Wake parents with 22% wanting online only.
Wake, like many other districts in the state, has said it will offer an online program for students who don’t feel comfortable with returning until a vaccine is developed.
What Cooper will do?
North Carolina has 1.5 million public school students. Husser said people eagerly want to know what Cooper decides on school reopening because it will affect so many areas, including parents who have to juggle child care with work responsibilities.
“This uncertainty we detected in the survey results will remain that way until the governor announces a decision,” Husser said. “A lot of businesses are waiting for a decision because that will affect their ability to have a full work force.”
The governor’s delay is also causing angst among school leaders trying to come up with plans. The Wake County school board had moved its meeting on reopening plans from Tuesday to today, Thursday, in anticipation of Cooper’s announcement.
“Reopening plans depend upon which scenario the Governor will allow: full, partial, or remote only,” Wake school board member Chris Heagarty tweeted Wednesday. “Each scenario has challenges that limit what we can offer locally. Not sure how this will affect our meeting tomorrow to hear staff recommendations.”
