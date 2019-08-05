South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 27 15 .643 — Hickory 26 16 .619 1 Greensboro 23 19 .548 4 Kannapolis 22 21 .512 5½ Hagerstown 20 22 .476 7 West Virginia 20 23 .465 7½ Lakewood 18 23 .439 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Augusta 25 18 .581 — Asheville 24 19 .558 1 Rome 21 22 .488 4 Charleston SC 20 23 .465 5 Columbia 18 25 .419 7 x-Lexington 17 25 .405 7½ Greenville 16 26 .381 8½ Sunday’s results Asheville 13, Lakewood 6 Rome 7, West Virginia 2 Columbia 3, Hagerstown 2 Columbia 6, Hagerstown 4 Greensboro 8, Greenville 2 Lexington 5, Kannapolis 1 Augusta 3, Hickory 1 Charleston SC 3, Delmarva 2, 10 innings Monday’s games Lexington at Kannapolis Lakewood at Asheville Hickory at Augusta Delmarva at Charleston SC Rome at West Virginia Greensboro at Greenville Columbia at Hagerstown Today’s games Columbia at Hagerstown, 10:35 a.m. Lexington at Kannapolis, 11 a.m. Rome at West Virginia, 12:05 p.m. Lakewood at Asheville, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Charleston, SC, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League road game against the Greensville Drive Monday night ended after the News & Re cord went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report