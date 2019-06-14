South Atlantic League Northern Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva 46 20 .697 — Hickory 40 23 .635 4½ Greensboro 41 25 .621 5 West Virginia 33 33 .500 13 Hagerstown 30 36 .455 16 Kannapolis 28 37 .431 17½ Lakewood 26 41 .388 20½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Charleston SC 36 31 .537 — Augusta 34 31 .523 1 Lexington 34 32 .515 1½ Greenville 30 37 .448 6 Rome 29 37 .439 6½ Asheville 29 38 .433 7 Columbia 24 39 .381 10 Thursday’s results Kannapolis 14, Greensboro 6 Rome 7, Augusta 4 Charleston SC 10, Greenville 0 Lexington 10, Columbia 5 Hickory 9, Delmarva 2 West Virginia at Hagerstown, ppd. Lakewood 4, Asheville 3 Friday’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis Lakewood at Asheville Rome at Augusta Greenville at Charleston SC Lexington at Columbia Hickory at Delmarva West Virginia at Hagerstown Today’s games Lakewood at Asheville, 6:05 p.m. Rome at Augusta, 6:05 p.m. Greenville at Charleston SC, 6:05 p.m. Lexington at Columbia, 6:05 p.m. West Virginia at Hagerstown, 6:05 p.m. Greensboro at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League road game against the Kannapolis Intimidators ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report