South Atlantic League Second half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 33 19 .635 — Hickory 31 21 .596 2 Greensboro 27 25 .519 6 Kannapolis 26 27 .491 7½ Hagerstown 25 28 .472 8½ West Virginia 25 28 .472 8½ Lakewood 23 28 .451 9½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Augusta 30 23 .566 — Asheville 29 23 .558 ½ Charleston SC 27 25 .519 2½ Rome 26 27 .491 4 Columbia 24 29 .453 6 x-Lexington 22 31 .415 8 Greenville 19 33 .365 10½ Thursday’s results Augusta 5, Greensboro 1 Lexington 4, Kannapolis 2 Lakewood 3, Delmarva 2 Asheville 6, Charleston SC 3 Columbia 3, Rome 1 Hagerstown 6, West Virginia 3 Hickory 5, Greenville 1 Friday’s games Augusta at Greensboro Lexington at Kannapolis Charleston SC at Asheville Rome at Columbia Hagerstown at West Virginia Hickory at Greenville Delmarva at Lakewood Today’s games Charleston SC at Asheville, 6:05 p.m. Rome at Columbia, 6:05 p.m. Hagerstown at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m. Lexington at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League home game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report