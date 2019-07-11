South Atlantic League Second Half Northern Division W L Pct. GB x-Delmarva 15 5 .750 — Hickory 13 7 .650 2 Greensboro 11 8 .579 3½ Kannapolis 11 9 .550 4 West Virginia 9 11 .450 6 Lakewood 7 12 .368 7½ Hagerstown 6 14 .300 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Rome 11 9 .550 — Augusta 11 9 .550 — Asheville 10 10 .500 1 Columbia 10 10 .500 1 Charleston SC 9 11 .450 2 x-Lexington 8 12 .400 3 Greenville 8 12 .400 3 Wednesday’s results Hickory 6, Lakewood 2 Greensboro 6, Kannapolis 2 Rome 4, Charleston SC 3 Augusta 2, Columbia 0 Delmarva 7, West Virginia 2 Lexington 7, Hagerstown 4 Asheville 1, Greenville 0 Thursday’s games Greensboro at Kannapolis Greenville at Asheville Hickory at Lakewood Rome at Charleston SC Augusta at Columbia Lexington at Hagerstown Delmarva at West Virginia Today’s games West Virginia at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Rome at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Asheville, 7:05 p.m. Hagerstown at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Charleston SC at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic Game at the Kannapolis Intimidators Thursday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at greensboro.com.
— Staff Report