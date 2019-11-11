A protester with an umbrella runs away from tear gas fired by riot police on a street scattered with bricks during a protests in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has pledged to “spare no effort” in bringing an end to anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months, following a day of violence in which one person was shot and another set on fire. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)