Saturday’s Results

Boys basketball

Greensboro Day 61, Lincoln Charter 55

Greensboro Day 11 18 15 17 — 61

Lincoln Charter 5 6 19 25 — 55

Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 21, Christian Bailey 16, Cam Hayes 13, Williams 4, Noble 3, Pierce 2, Trevey 2.

Lincoln Charter: Sam Cogan 16, Axel Holm 13, Troy Fulton 12, Seitz 6, Davis 6, Burnett 2.

