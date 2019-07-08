State House Rep. Jon Hardister spoke out in this newspaper earlier this year against the partisan gerrymandering of North Carolina’s voting districts. (“Hardister leads movement to end gerrymandering in North Carolina,” Feb. 13).
Describing bipartisan efforts to establish an independent commission in charge of redistricting, Hardister was quoted as saying, “I have supported this when my party was in the minority and I am supporting it now that we’re in the majority.”
The article also noted that Hardister attributed growing enthusiasm in the General Assembly for this “renewed effort to curb partisan gerrymandering” to “ongoing lawsuits against North Carolina’s current process of complete legislative control.”
Since the Supreme Court has recently given the states virtual autonomy over districting, those lawsuits are a threat no longer. We will now see how deeply Hardister is “committed to making the redistricting process less partisan.”
If he truly wants to end the gerrymandering that shames North Carolina, he will fight as the majority whip in the House for that independent districting commission and fair voting practices.
Constituents should urge Hardister to honor his words by pushing his proposed commission forward.
In doing what is right, he could model nonpartisan integrity for the General Assembly.
David Hammond
Greensboro