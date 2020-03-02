Classroom school generic chalkboard globe (copy) (copy)

Two races will essentially be decided in the primary because only Democrats filed to run.

District 1

In District 1, incumbent T. Dianne Bellamy-Small faces challengers Jeff Golden and Ron Tuck.

District 7

In District 7, incumbent Byron Gladden faces challengers Bettye Taylor Jenkins and Jayvon Johnson.

