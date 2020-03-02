Two veteran Guilford commissioners are not seeking reelection, meaning at least two new people will be joining the nine-member board after November.

Newcomers, experienced candidates running for Guilford County Board of Commissioners

In District 5, Republicans Cyndy Hayworth and Troy Lawson and Democrats Carly Cooke and Macon Sullivan are on the ballot to replace board Chairman Jeff Phillips, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection. Winners from each party primary move on to the general election.

In District 6, Republicans will choose between Jim Davis and Jason Ewing. The winner will face Democrat James Upchurch in November. That winner will replace Republican Hank Henning, who did not run again.

In District 8, no Republicans filed. The winner of the Democratic primary between incumbent Melvin “Skip” Alston and challenger Fahiym Hanna takes the seat.

