CHARLOTTE — A conservative-leaning group sued North Carolina election officials on Thursday, accusing them of not doing enough to thin out voter registration rolls as federal law directs.
In Charlotte federal court, Washington-based Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the state, state election administrators and those in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties. Judicial Watch lawyers say the officials aren't complying with laws demanding they carry out a program that reasonably attempts to cancel registrations of people deemed ineligible to vote. The defendants also have failed to hand over records showing how the program is being implemented, the lawsuit said.
North Carolina law directs that registered voters who don't cast ballots in two federal election cycles — four years — and fail to respond to mail are listed as inactive. The inactive voter is then removed permanently from the rolls if they don't vote for two additional cycles.
Judicial Watch alleges the number of people on Mecklenburg and Guilford rolls exceed the number of people old enough to vote in each county — a sign that the removal program isn't robust, the group said. The state has nearly 1 million inactive registrations, the lawsuit said. North Carolina currently has almost 7 million registered voters. Critics say a weak voter maintenance system can encourage voter fraud.
“We want cleaner elections, as the law requires, and we expect this lawsuit will cause North Carolina to take the simple steps necessary to clean from its rolls the names of voters who have moved away or died,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a news release.
State elections director Karen Brinson Bell, writing last month to Judicial Watch, said the voter maintenance program is carried out in a uniform and nondiscriminatory way. She said she had concerns that the group's analysis relied on “outdated, inaccurate data” and said counties with higher transient populations may have higher percentages of voters than other counties.
“This does not mean that required list maintenance is not occurring,” Bell wrote on March 18.
Guilford County elections director Charlie Collicutt said earlier this year that Judicial Watch's letter warning it planned to sue was way off in its assertion that the county had only removed about 3,400 voters per year.
“On Jan. 23, 2019, I removed 31,000 names,” Collicutt said at the time.
Collicutt added that such large-scale removals take place periodically based on information provided by state government. The county office also assigns staff members to regularly review local records and identify voters who have died, moved out of the county or otherwise become ineligible to vote, he said.
Collicutt said he agreed it was important to carefully monitor voting rolls for accuracy and to remove people who do not belong there. But he said there is a downside that could come from failing to take appropriate care in making sure such removals are warranted.
“The other side of the coin is that you would take people off prematurely,” he said, an action that could disenfranchise someone fully entitled to vote.
In December, Judicial Watch told 19 counties in five states — North Carolina, California, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Colorado — that it was poised to sue over voter maintenance work unless changes were made.
