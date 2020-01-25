ACC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Louisville 7 1 .875 16 3 .842

Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889

Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842

NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737

Virginia Tech 5 3 .625 14 5 .737

Syracuse 5 3 .625 12 7 .632

Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 13 6 .684

Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667

Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556

Boston College 3 5 .375 9 10 .474

Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 8 11 .421

Notre Dame 2 5 .286 11 7 .611

Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556

Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500

North Carolina 1 6 .143 8 10 .444

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Miami at North Carolina, Noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Today’s games

Virginia at Wake Forest, noon

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

MEAC

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421

SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529

NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400

Beth.-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474

NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368

Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429

Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294

Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118

Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250

Md.-E. Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100

Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.

Today’s games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at N.C. A&T, 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Maryland Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Coppin State, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850

Furman 6 2 .750 16 5 .762

UNCG 5 2 .714 15 5 .750

Wofford 5 2 .714 13 7 .650

W. Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667

Chattanooga 4 3 .571 13 7 .650

Mercer 3 4 .429 9 11 .450

Samford 2 5 .286 8 13 .381

VMI 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

The Citadel 0 7 .000 6 12 .333

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNCG at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Today’s games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Big South CONFERENCE

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

Winthrop 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650

Presbyterian 5 2 .714 8 12 .400

Radford 5 2 .714 10 9 .526

Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .473

Char. Southern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526

Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 7 11 .388

UNC-Asheville 3 4 .428 9 9 .500

High Point 2 5 .285 5 15 .250

SC-Upstate 2 5 .285 7 13 .350

Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550

Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.

Today’s games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Colonial Athletic Conference

Conf. All

W L PCT W L PCT

William & Mary 7 1 .875 15 6 .714

Col. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600

Drexel 6 3 .667 13 9 .590

Hofstra 5 3 .625 14 7 .667

Northeastern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550

Towson 5 3 .625 11 9 .550

Delaware 3 4 .429 13 7 .650

Elon 1 7 .125 5 16 .238

James Madison 1 7 .125 8 11 .421

UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Delaware at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at College of Charleston, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Today’s games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

