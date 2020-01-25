ACC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Florida St. 6 1 .857 16 2 .889
Duke 6 2 .750 16 3 .842
NC State 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Virginia Tech 5 3 .625 14 5 .737
Syracuse 5 3 .625 12 7 .632
Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 13 6 .684
Virginia 4 4 .500 12 6 .667
Clemson 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Boston College 3 5 .375 9 10 .474
Georgia Tech 3 6 .333 8 11 .421
Notre Dame 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Miami 2 6 .250 10 8 .556
Wake Forest 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
North Carolina 1 6 .143 8 10 .444
Friday’s results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Miami at North Carolina, Noon
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 2 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Today’s games
Virginia at Wake Forest, noon
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
MEAC
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Norfolk St. 4 0 1.000 8 11 .421
SC State 4 1 .800 9 8 .529
NC A&T 4 1 .800 8 12 .400
Beth.-Cookman 3 2 .600 9 10 .474
NC Central 3 2 .600 7 12 .368
Morgan St. 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Florida A&M 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
Delaware St. 1 2 .333 2 15 .118
Coppin St. 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
Md.-E. Shore 1 4 .200 2 18 .100
Howard 0 5 .000 2 18 .100
Friday’s results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Howard, 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 6:30 p.m.
Today’s games
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.
Delaware State at N.C. A&T, 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.
Morgan State at Maryland Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Coppin State, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
ETSU 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
Furman 6 2 .750 16 5 .762
UNCG 5 2 .714 15 5 .750
Wofford 5 2 .714 13 7 .650
W. Carolina 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 4 3 .571 13 7 .650
Mercer 3 4 .429 9 11 .450
Samford 2 5 .286 8 13 .381
VMI 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
The Citadel 0 7 .000 6 12 .333
Friday’s results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Furman at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNCG at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Today’s games
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
Big South CONFERENCE
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 7 0 1.000 13 7 .650
Presbyterian 5 2 .714 8 12 .400
Radford 5 2 .714 10 9 .526
Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .473
Char. Southern 4 3 .571 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 3 3 .500 7 11 .388
UNC-Asheville 3 4 .428 9 9 .500
High Point 2 5 .285 5 15 .250
SC-Upstate 2 5 .285 7 13 .350
Campbell 2 6 .250 11 9 .550
Longwood 1 6 .143 6 14 .300
Friday’s results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Radford, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at High Point, 7 p.m.
Today’s games
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
Colonial Athletic Conference
Conf. All
W L PCT W L PCT
William & Mary 7 1 .875 15 6 .714
Col. of Charleston 6 2 .750 12 8 .600
Drexel 6 3 .667 13 9 .590
Hofstra 5 3 .625 14 7 .667
Northeastern 5 3 .625 11 9 .550
Towson 5 3 .625 11 9 .550
Delaware 3 4 .429 13 7 .650
Elon 1 7 .125 5 16 .238
James Madison 1 7 .125 8 11 .421
UNC-Wilmington 1 7 .125 6 15 .286
Friday’s results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Delaware at Northeastern, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at College of Charleston, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 4 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Today’s games
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
