Franklin Graham, son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, will kick off a series of events across North Carolina beginning today in Fayetteville.
The event will begin a North Carolina swing of Graham’s “Decision America Tour.”
The effort started in early 2016, when Franklin Graham traveled to all 50 state capitals to have prayer and call the United States back to God, according to the tour’s website.
Graham has since taken the tour to various parts of the country. More than 250,000 people have attended events in the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, Tennessee, Texas and California, the website said.
After the Fayetteville stop, events in North Carolina are scheduled for Wilmington, Raleigh, Hickory, Charlotte, Asheville and Greensboro on Oct. 9. A tour of cities in Florida is expected to start in January.
Graham has faced criticism for anti-gay comments and his strong support of President Trump.
In April, Graham called on presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is gay, to repent.
