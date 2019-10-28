Tributes to Hagan

The Guilford County Democratic Party tweeted: “We got to see Kay just last month at our Unity Dinner. It was such a special occasion, and we're so glad we got to stand up and show her how much she means to Guilford County. We already miss you so much, Senator Hagan.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin wrote: "Senator Hagan was a trailblazer with an incisive wit and humor who worked tirelessly every day to make life better for North Carolina women, our military communities, and families like hers. North Carolina Democrats mourn with the entire Hagan family but also celebrate the legacy Senator Hagan left behind and her dogged determination to create a better North Carolina and country."

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill tweeted: “The world is a little grayer since we lost this amazing woman and dear friend today. The courage and determination that Kay Hagan and her family showed in the face of her debilitating illness over the last few years was awe inspiring. I loved her.”

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley wrote: "Mrs. Hagan served her state admirably, advocating for its citizens in the state legislature and the United States Senate. She remains in our thoughts, and our sincerest condolences go out to her husband Chip and her family during this difficult time."

State Rep. Jon Hardister , R-Whitsett, wrote: "Kay Hagan was a tireless public servant and a great role model for anyone who wishes to enter politics. She has earned a tremendous amount of respect in our community and beyond. I will remember her as a positive, energetic person who worked hard and cared about North Carolina."