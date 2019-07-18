The following candidates filed Thursday for municipal offices in Guilford County and the surrounding area. Filing started on July 5 and runs through noon today.
High Point
City Council
Ward 1
n Jerry Archie, 1705 Oberlin Drive, High Point
Ward 4
n Jim Bronnert, 814 Lakecrest Ave., #1-D, High Point
Jamestown
Mayor
n Robert Edward Frederick, 706 Ragsdale Rd., Jamestown
Pleasant Garden
Town Council
n Ron Surgeon, 6806 Rustic Wood Ct., Pleasant Garden
Stokesdale
Town Council
n Derek Foy, 8214 Curraghmore Ct., Stokesdale
n Mark Jordahl, 8407 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale
n H. Mark Nadel, 8211 Wendy Gayle Drive, Stokesdale
n Jim Rigsbee, 7805 Front Nine Drive, Stokesdale
Whitsett
Town Council
n Jamie King, 7204 Whitsett Park Rd., Whitsett