Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE AND NORTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 657 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MCLEANSVILLE, OR 10 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CAMP SPRINGS, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, HAW RIVER, ALAMANCE, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA, LAKE BURLINGTON AND MONTICELLO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH