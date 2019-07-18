The following candidates filed Thursday for municipal offices in Guilford County and the surrounding area. Filing started on July 5 and runs through noon today.

High Point

City Council

Ward 1

n Jerry Archie, 1705 Oberlin Drive, High Point

Ward 4

n Jim Bronnert, 814 Lakecrest Ave., #1-D, High Point

Jamestown

Mayor

n Robert Edward Frederick, 706 Ragsdale Rd., Jamestown

Pleasant Garden

Town Council

n Ron Surgeon, 6806 Rustic Wood Ct., Pleasant Garden

Stokesdale

Town Council

n Derek Foy, 8214 Curraghmore Ct., Stokesdale

n Mark Jordahl, 8407 Stokesdale St., Stokesdale

n H. Mark Nadel, 8211 Wendy Gayle Drive, Stokesdale

n Jim Rigsbee, 7805 Front Nine Drive, Stokesdale

Whitsett

Town Council

n Jamie King, 7204 Whitsett Park Rd., Whitsett

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments