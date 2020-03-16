MADRID — The global battle to contain the coronavirus reached a new level of urgency Monday, as governments locked down borders, millions of workers, students and worshipers were ordered to stay home, and pleas went out to funnel masks and ventilators to places struggling with soaring caseloads.
The shifting fronts in the battle were made clear by figures showing that cases outside China — where the virus originated — surpassed those inside its borders for the first time. In Spain’s capital, a surge in the number of patients raised fears that the crisis is spreading.
On Wall Street, financial markets plunged by more than 11 percent, surpassing drops in Asia and Europe, as worried investors struggled to get a handle on the outbreak’s economic damage.
Spain officially became the fourth-most infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea as its arc of contagion curved higher.
Only China, Italy and Iran have more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Spain, where the number of infections increased overnight by roughly 20%, to 9,191, and the number of fatalities rose to 309, according to the Spanish Health Ministry. The actual figure was presumed to be higher, because Spain switched to a new system of reporting.
But with the number of cases worldwide now nearing 180,000, authorities warned that the toll is certain to climb.
“There is no easy or quick way out of this extremely difficult situation,” said Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, in the first televised speech by a Dutch premier since 1973.
A somber Rutte told viewers that “a large part” of the country of 17 million are likely to contract the virus. So far, 1,413 people have tested positive in the Netherlands and 24 have died. The government has ordered schools, restaurants and bars closed until April 6 and banned gatherings of more than 100 people.
Countries from Canada to Switzerland to Malaysia announced sharp new restrictions on the movement of people across their borders.
“We have a window of time at the moment to slow the spread of the virus,” said Ulrike Demmer, a spokeswoman for Germany’s government, which reversed its earlier insistence that border controls would not work. It imposed new limits on crossings with France, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Luxembourg, after cases of the virus increased by more than 1,000 over 24 hours.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sugggested a 30-day ban on people entering the bloc for non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
“The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” she said in a video message.
A number of EU member countries have, so far, resisted such far-reaching controls. But many went ahead Monday with measures to curtail activities inside their borders.
In Switzerland, the city-state of Geneva banned gatherings of more than five people, though exceptions were made for business meetings that followed public health rules.
Switzerland’s government declared a state of emergency, ordering shops, restaurants, bars and other facilities to be shut down. The measures exclude health-care operations as well as supermarkets, but also include entertainment and leisure facilities, which will be closed until April 19.
“We need to do everything possible to slow the advance of the coronavirus,” Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said, urging people to practice social distancing and follow government guidelines.
Still, some countries resisted such strong measures.
Unlike most of its European neighbors, Britain has not closed bars and restaurants, banned large events or shut schools to slow the spread of the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said closing schools hadn’t been ruled out, but “the scientific and medical advice is that that’s not a step which we should be taking at this point in time.”
In Asia, where the virus has been a brutal fact of life for months, authorities urged vigilance to keep hard-won gains against the microscopic foe that has shut down travel, severely rattled financial markets, upended daily life and was threatening the livelihoods of millions.
“If we loosen our grip on the quarantine, it could be just a matter of time for the embers of small-scale cluster infections to be revived,” the South Korean Dong-a Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial Monday.
