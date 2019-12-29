Q: How do I increase my chances of getting a letter published?
A: It helps to get the basics right first: Follow the 200-word length limit. Include your address and a daytime phone number where you can be reached (for our eyes only). Write clearly and concisely. If you cite facts and statistics, please provide sources. Frame your thoughts logically and back your points with examples.
Also, please avoid trolling and name-calling; you can take issue with a person’s opinion, even passionately so, without attacking that person.
Finally, please do not present a form letter as your own.
We call these kinds of letters “Astroturf” and they violate our ethical standards.
Q: How can I check on the status of my letter?
A: You may email us at edpage@greensboro.com or call us at 336-373-7010.
Q: How long does it take for a letter to published?
A: Generally, five to seven days — sometimes a little longer if letters volume is unusually heavy.
Q: Why are you so liberal?
A: We tend to think of ourselves as slightly left of center in our editorials, but we make a point to publish other points of view in letters, regular columns and guest columns. If the newspaper were a person, it would be unaffiliated. We have endorsed both Democrats and Republicans over the years.
Q: Is ANYONE in your department appreciative of all the great things President Trump has done for our country? Or are all of you just constant critics?
A: We disagree with many of President Trump’s policies. But we’ve praised him when we thought praise was due, as when he moved to outlaw bump stocks and when he supported criminal justice reform.
Q: Why are most of the letters you publish liberal? Are you choosing not to print letters from conservatives?
A: On the contrary. We prefer variety in our letters. That makes them more interesting and useful to readers, but we can publish only the letters we receive. Please write us if the spirit moves you.
Q: When are you moving to Winston-Salem?
A: How about never? The News & Record at some point will move from its current location, but to another site in Greensboro. We are a Greensboro newspaper. We primarily cover Greensboro and Guilford County. This is our home and we intend to remain here.
