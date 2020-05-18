WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats say the State Department watchdog fired by President Donald Trump last week was investigating possible impropriety in a massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia last year, adding new questions to the watchdog’s abrupt dismissal.
Democrats said Monday that ousted Inspector General Steve Linick was probing how the State Department pushed through a $7 billion Saudi arms sale over congressional objections. Democrats previously suggested the dismissal might have been tied to Linick’s allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have improperly ordered staff to run personal errands for him.
Neither the White House nor the State Department has provided specific reasons for Linick’s late Friday dismissal, which comes amid broader concerns over Trump’s removal of numerous inspectors general at various executive branch departments. Trump has said he had lost confidence in them.
In his first public comments on the matter, Pompeo told The Washington Post in an interview on Monday that he had recommended to Trump that Linick be removed because he was “undermining” the State Department’s mission.
