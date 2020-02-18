Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., (from left) South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., greet each other before the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit in July. Democratic presidential hopefuls are offering different approaches to the central challenge of how to talk about the polarizing debate over abortion.