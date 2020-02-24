RALEIGH — The countdown to Super Tuesday is on, and Democratic presidential primary candidates are trying to get more attention, and support, in North Carolina — one of the biggest states to vote on March 3.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign just announced she’ll stay in North Carolina for a second event this weekend in Charlotte, after a Fox News Channel town hall in Raleigh on Thursday. The campaign also announced new staffing for the state ahead of the primary.
Klobuchar has enough support to be on the Democratic presidential candidate debate stage, but in the latest poll of North Carolina voters she still falls behind frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She polled close to former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
On Saturday night, she’ll attend the Blue NC event in Charlotte.
Sanders will be in Goldsboro on Wednesday for an Ash Wednesday service at the church of Rev. William Barber, who leads Repairers of the Breach and founded Moral Mondays.
On Thursday, Buttigieg, who made his own visit earlier in campaign season to Barber’s church, will be in the state for a town hall in Charlotte.
Also on Thursday, Sanders will be at Winston-Salem State University for a get-out-the-vote rally.
Buttigieg will also be in Raleigh on Sunday for a get-out-the-vote rally.
