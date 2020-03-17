Six Winston-Salem City Council members and two city employees are in self-quarantine until March 26 on the chance they were exposed to COVID-19, the city announced this evening.
The people learned this afternoon that they attended a conference last week with two people who have now been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The City Council meeting scheduled for March 23 has been canceled.
The council members and staff attended the annual Congressional City Conference last week in Washington, D.C., organized by the National League of Cities. Late this afternoon the city received an email from the league that two of the attendees at the conference have tested positive for the virus.
