The following candidates filed Friday for municipal offices in Guilford County and the surrounding area. Friday was the last day candidates could file for office.
High Point
City Council
At-large
n Joshua “Fox” Brown, 826 E. Lexington Ave., High Point
Ward 5
n Leah Price, 3921 Wesseck Drive, High Point
Ward 6
n Michael Holmes, 4628 Freestone St., High Point
Jamestown
Town Council
n Dave Cohen, 109 Woodland Drive, Jamestown
Stokesdale
Town Council
n Randy Braswell, P.O. Box 483, Stokesdale
n Tim Jones, P.O. Box 95, Stokesdale
n Jimmy Landreth, 7773 N.C. 68 N., #A, Stokesdale