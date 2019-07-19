The following candidates filed Friday for municipal offices in Guilford County and the surrounding area. Friday was the last day candidates could file for office.

High Point

City Council

At-large

n Joshua “Fox” Brown, 826 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Ward 5

n Leah Price, 3921 Wesseck Drive, High Point

Ward 6

n Michael Holmes, 4628 Freestone St., High Point

Jamestown

Town Council

n Dave Cohen, 109 Woodland Drive, Jamestown

Stokesdale

Town Council

n Randy Braswell, P.O. Box 483, Stokesdale

n Tim Jones, P.O. Box 95, Stokesdale

n Jimmy Landreth, 7773 N.C. 68 N., #A, Stokesdale

