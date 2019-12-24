SANTA: Tillis sponsors legislation that requires info on children’s toys
washington — U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Bill Cassidy from Louisiana recently introduced the Stop All Nefarious Toys in America — or SANTA Act.
If the legislation is passed, sellers would be required to provide a gamut of information including the origin and business contact to sell children’s toys and products through online marketplaces.
“As families across North Carolina celebrate Christmas and the holidays, parents buying toys should have the peace of mind that they are buying safe and reliable products for their children,” Tillis said in a statement.
Commissioner resigns over comments she considered racist
lucama — A town commissioner is resigning because she says she can no longer ignore a fellow commissioner’s continued use of racist language when referring to black town employees and a black town board member.
“I just want it known that I cannot, with a clear conscience, sit on that board knowing what they are doing or saying,” said Brenda Blalock, who resigned from the Lucama Board of Commissioners late last week. “I just can’t let go of it.”
Lucama is a few miles southwest of Wilson, N.C.
Allegations of Commissioner David Johnson’s reported use of racial slurs came to light in October, but no witnesses have come forward.
facebook: Board of Elections members admonished for postsraleigh — The State Board of Elections has admonished two members of the Bladen County Board of Elections for their improper use of social media. One of the Facebook posts in question involved an image of President Donald Trump’s face superimposed on the head of a lion with the caption “The Lyin’ King.”
Mysterious seashell found on North Carolina beach
harkers island — Everything from historic ships to World War II mines have washed ashore on the Outer Banks, but the National Park Service says it’s stumped by a bit of debris found recently by a beach comber.
A mysterious seashell has been discovered near Cape Lookout National Seashore, and a preliminary examination suggests it’s a type of sea snail that doesn’t live in the Atlantic. It’s believed storm surf from Hurricane Dorian picked the shell up from the ocean floor.
As far as the shell’s origins, park officials are asking the public for input.
