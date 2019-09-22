plea:

N.C. governor asks for more federal disaster aid after Dorian

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper is seeking additional federal disaster assistance for counties affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Cooper made the request to President Donald Trump’s administration Saturday, asking that Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties receive more help because of the damage that was sustained.

Dorian skirted the North Carolina coast and made landfall on the Outer Banks earlier this month, leaving behind collapsed buildings and homes.

If approved, affected residents could get grants under the individual assistance program.

lottery: Man who won $1.1M Cash 5 to buy house for his wifeRALEIGH — A Fayetteville man plans to use his North Carolina Lottery winnings to make his wife’s dream of owning a house come true.

Young Suh said that he plans to buy the house with the $1.1 million jackpot he won late last week.

Suh bought Quick Pick Cash 5 tickets at a gas station in Fayetteville. He checked the numbers the next morning when he woke up.

The odds of winning? One in 962,598.

“I checked the first ticket and only got one number,” Suh said. “When I got to the last ticket, and saw that I had all five numbers, I started laughing and ran to tell my wife.

“I can’t wait to give her the deed that has her name on it.”

buzz:

Heavy rainfall leads to massive mosquito problem

SWAN QUARTER — Mosquitoes have swarmed Hyde County ever since Hurricane Dorian brought heavy rainfall to the area.

Luana Gibbs, the county’s interim health director, says that the mosquitoes are “twice as bad as they were” before the hurricane.

Complicating matters, Hyde County doesn’t have a mosquito control program after officials determined six years ago that it wasn’t cost effective.

veterans:

Tell us your stories for a special tribute section

If you are a military veteran with a story to share, we want to hear from you.

The News & Record is again publishing a special “Honoring Our Veterans” section for Veterans Day.

We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service. All submissions will be included in an online gallery. Some will be chosen to be profiled in the special section.

Please go to www.greensboro.com/honoring-our-veterans/ to begin telling your story.

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 18.

— Staff and Wire Reports

Tags

