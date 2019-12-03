Survey says:
Downtown group wants public input on future
GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is seeking public input for its 2030 Vision Plan with an online survey.
The downtown economic-development agency has spent this year researching public opinion on “goals, strategies and ‘big moves’ that will shape Downtown for the next 10 years.”
It will compile a final report in 2020.
To complete the online survey, go to https://downtowngreensboro.org/2030-vision-plan/.
closed for repairs:
N.C. 770 bridge over U.S. 220 damaged
STONEVILLE — The N.C. 770 bridge over U.S. 220 may be closed for several weeks while it is repaired, officials said Tuesday.
Officials said in a news release they believe a vehicle that was too big struck the bridge overnight, causing damage to a beam supporting the structure.
During the closure, N.C. 770 West traffic will detour north on U.S. 220 South to return to N.C. 770.
Drivers traveling east on N.C. 770 will detour to U.S. 220 South to the U.S. 220 Business exit, where they can take U.S. 220 North to access N.C. 770.
shake up:
N.C. Lottery official resigns over health concerns
RALEIGH — The chairman of the North Carolina lottery commission has resigned from the panel in a move that appears health-related.
Tony Rand submitted his resignation to Gov. Roy Cooper the day before Tuesday’s commission meeting. Cooper named current member Courtney Crowder the next chairman.
Crowder said Tuesday it’s best for Rand “to focus on personal matters and quite frankly on feeling better.”
The 80-year-old Rand served in the state Senate for 22 years, about half of them as majority leader. He helped write state laws creating what’s now the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Current commissioner Buddy Bengel also announced on Tuesday he would resign later this month. He’s running for lieutenant governor.
