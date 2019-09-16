WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has given the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.
Trump, a Yankees fan, praised Rivera on Monday as “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.”
Rivera is a relief pitcher who spent his entire 19-year-career with the New York Yankees. His minor-league career includes a full season with the Greensboro Hornets in 1991 and a partial season in Greensboro in 1993.
He holds the all-time record for saves and was the first player elected to the baseball Hall of Fame unanimously when he was enshrined this summer.
The White House ceremony made references to Rivera’s playing career, including playing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” Rivera’s theme song.
Brad Pitt chats with astronaut
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Brad Pitt, star of the new space movie “Ad Astra,” had a burning question for a real-life astronaut. “Who was more believable? Clooney or Pitt?”
In a televised call Monday, NASA astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt — “absolutely” — getting a big laugh. Pitt’s Hollywood pal George Clooney starred in the 2013 space film “Gravity.”
Hague and the rest of the International Space Station crew previewed “Ad Astra” a few weeks ago. The movie opens Friday down here.
Pitt portrays an astronaut who travels through the solar system to find his father. The film includes actual NASA shots of the moon and Mars.
“How’d we do? How was our zero-G?” Pitt asked from NASA headquarters in Washington.
“I got to tell you, it was really good,” said Hague, six months into his own 6½-month mission. “The depictions, the settings all as you can tell look very similar to the type of setting I’ve got around me. I got to imagine it was a lot easier for me to kind of enjoy the zero-G than it was you,” he added, flipping in weightlessness.
Sudan says cholera outbreak kills 7
CAIRO — Sudan’s Health Ministry says at least seven people have died from a cholera outbreak over the past three weeks in a southeastern province.
It says dozens have been infected in the outbreak in the Blue Nile province. No cases have been reported in other provinces.
Authorities say 16 of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods in late August, the worst since 2013.
Pigeon gets revenge on lawmakerCHICAGO — A pigeon apparently didn’t think much of a lawmaker’s ideas to address a messy situation at a Chicago Transit Authority stop known by some as “pigeon poop station.”
WBBM-TV reports that one of the birds did its business on the head of Democratic state Rep. Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station.
During the interview, Andrade rubbed the top of his head and said, “I think they just got me.” They did.
Brinkley pulls out of dancing show
NEW YORK — Christie Brinkley has been sidelined for Monday’s season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”
ABC said in a statement that Brinkley is unable to continue this season following surgery to her wrist and arm. No details of her injury were given.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook will replace her mother on the show. Brinkley-Cook is a model who has appeared in Sports Illustrated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.