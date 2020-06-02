TESTING:
State prison in Caswell identifies 30 more COVID-19 cases
blanch — Mass COVID-19 testing at a North Carolina prison has turned up more than 30 additional cases of the new coronavirus, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said.
The inmates, who didn’t show symptoms of the disease, were among more than 400 tested late last week at Caswell Correctional Center, a medium-security prison in Caswell County.
Another 374 prisoners tested negative for COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease.
After a gradual increase in cases among inmates and staff, state corrections officials approved the mass testing with hope that the spread of the coronavirus could be contained.
So far, 43 inmates at Caswell Correctional have been infected.
“Our mitigation and containment strategies appear to have been effective at reducing the spread of this awful virus,” said Todd Ishee, the commissioner of North Carolina’s prison system.

Wake County Schools takes action for Floyd social media posts
raleigh — Comments made on social media about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody prompted the Wake County Schools to suspend a bus driver and take disciplinary action against students who said “racist, vile and thoughtless” things.
In a statement, top administrators said that “the racist actions of a few” don’t define Wake County’s school system.

Senate panel OKs bill making it easier to vote by mail
raleigh — For North Carolinians who fear being infected with COVID-19, a bill designed to make it easier to vote by mail rather than in person cleared a N.C. Senate elections committee with few objections Tuesday.
The legislation, approved by the N.C. House last week, still must go through two more Senate committees before a vote by the full chamber.
