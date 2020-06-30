FORGOTTEN:
Confederate tribute gives up a secret during teardown
raleigh — For several days last week, workers dismantled the 75-foot Confederate statue that has stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.
On Monday, as crews removed the base to finish the job, they made a startling discovery underneath the rubble: a time capsule.
According to Michele Walker, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the capsule apparently was put there when the monument was erected in 1894.
And its presence might have never been known.
But Gov. Roy Cooper recently ordered the statue’s removal, along with the relocation of two other Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds in the wake of protests across North Carolina over racial equality for African Americans.
The rusty capsule will be opened later this week in a lab.
“We don’t know how well anything survived the elements,” Walker said.
STORM:
Chapel Hill man found dead after tree hits mobile home
chapel hill — A man was killed after a storm pushed a tree onto his mobile home and split it in half.
Authorities found Grijalva Revolorio Abel, 47, dead inside his Chapel Hill residence on Sunday evening after a storm brought strong winds and rain through the area.
Leslie Ventura, one of Abel’s neighbors, said she heard “something breaking” before she came outside and saw rescue crews trying to save the man.
— Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.