BOOKED:
Emerging comedian to bring tour to Tanger Center in May
GREENSBORO — Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Good Problem to Have” tour to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on May 3.
Considered an up-and-coming comedian, Bargatze has a standup special on Netflix and has also been on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and Comedy Central.
Tickets begin at $35. Access to presale tickets for the 7 p.m. show are now available at www,natebargatze.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at www.ticketmaster.com, www.tangercenter.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The Tanger Center, currently under construction downtown, is scheduled to open in March.
MAPPED OUT:
Legislators draft new congressional district options
RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators have wrapped up several days of map drawing while looking for replacement boundaries for the state’s 13 U.S. House districts following a recent court order.
A joint House-Senate committee met on Tuesday as legislators and staff members worked on mapmaking computers for four hours. The committee also met four days last week and in all generated at least 18 congressional map configurations. The panel took no votes on a favored map.
State judges last month blocked the current map’s use in the 2020 elections, saying it was likely plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging extreme partisan bias in the lines would win.
The full legislature returns today and could vote to approve a map soon. A public hearing on the map options is also expected today.
MERLEFEST:
Willie Nelson among artists announced for 2020 festival
WILKESBORO — The initial lineup for MerleFest 2020 includes Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss.
They were among more than 60 artists announced Tuesday. MerleFest will be held April 23-26 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.
Tickets for next year’s festival are now on sale at www.merlefest.org or by calling 800-343-7857.
The music festival was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.
