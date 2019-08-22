The Rockingham County Board of Elections has released the one-stop early voting schedule for the 2019 municipal election.
One-stop early voting for the 23 open seats across the county, will be held in Wentworth at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office, located at 240 Cherokee Road.
Early voting will be held between 8:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the following days:
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Thursday, Oct. 17
Friday, Oct. 18
Monday, Oct. 21
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Thursday, Oct. 24
Friday, Oct. 25
Monday, Oct. 28
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Thursday, Oct. 31
Friday, Nov. 1
Regular voting will be held at precincts across the county on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.