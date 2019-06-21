ARCHDALE — Happy almost 50 years, Archdale.
It was July 8, 1969, when residents voted to incorporate as a municipality.
“We’ve come a long way and we’re excited,” Mayor Bert Lance-Stone said. “We’ve had huge accomplishments. We started with nothing and now we’re a good-sized community that provides services at a low tax rate.”
Lance-Stone said, before the landmark referendum in 1969, the area had a pressing need for water and sewer services since the land is “heavy clay.” Founding fathers, she said, realized the problem and began the process of becoming a city.
“We were just a two-lane road to High Point,” Lance-Stone said. “That was the real reason” for becoming a city.
Voters from the area that included the community of Trinity went to the polls to decide whether to become self-governing. Trinity-area residents declined to be part of Archdale, but a few years ago voted to form their own city as a way to retain their identity.
Lance-Stone said the name “Archdale” was chosen to honor an early Quaker governor. The area was once known as Bush Hill and was predominantly a Quaker settlement.
“We’re very proud of Archdale,” said Lance-Stone. “We have a lot of things to enjoy,” not least of which is Creekside Park. She said her late husband had worked diligently to get the park established.
Lance-Stone, who has been mayor for 19 years, said she moved to the area in June 1969, just before the referendum, so she has strong feelings for the city. She’s also proud that Archdale maintains strong relationships with Randolph County and Asheboro.
“I feel like I’ve left footprints in the sand,” she said.