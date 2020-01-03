Few sounds evoke the forests of North Carolina like the call of the Wood Thrush.
Each spring, the bird’s enchanting, flute-like song rises from the forest floor, letting us know winter is over and summer is near.
For me, the Wood Thrush will always be a reminder of my family’s weekly outdoor ritual — each Sunday, my wife and I take our two children on a hike.
In April, we listen for the Wood Thrush, waiting for it to tell us that spring has officially arrived.
For millennia, humans have looked to birds for similar signs, marking the transition of seasons and the passing of time. But our reliance on birds runs even deeper.
Because birds serve as accessible windows into the natural world, they act as early warning signals of changes to our shared landscapes. It can be difficult to notice changes in global average temperatures or long-term weather patterns, but we will notice when our forests are quieter in spring.
In this way, birds today serve the same role as canaries that miners once carried into coal mines.
If we pay attention, we can see birds are telling us something.
The message has been difficult to miss in recent months. This fall, a study published in Science found that we’ve lost 3 billion birds since 1970. On the heels of that study, the National Audubon Society released a new report that pivots forward, looking at what changes in our climate will mean for birds in the future.
The report, called “Survival by Degrees,” found that two-thirds of North American bird species are at risk of extinction due to climate change, including more than 200 species in North Carolina.
In Guilford County, the list of imperiled birds includes backyard favorites, like the Brown-headed Nuthatch.
While the reflex to reading these headlines can be despair, that shouldn’t be the take-home message.
The pressures birds face are myriad, from rising temperatures to habitat loss, but the good news is we know what we need to do to rise to this challenge.
In Audubon’s report, we mapped out what a different future could look like for North Carolina and our birds.
We considered multiple climate scenarios, and the findings show that if we hold global temperature increases, the odds improve for more than three-fourths of vulnerable species.
But that’s a big if.
It requires wholesale changes in how we do things, starting with our energy economy.
In North Carolina, we know such changes are possible. We’ve seen a clean energy boom here, thanks to bipartisan energy legislation like the 2007 Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard and a 2017 bill that created a competitive marketplace for solar.
These policies weren’t partisan, and polls show continued widespread support across the political spectrum for laws that grow clean energy.
Birds aren’t partisan either, and protecting them requires working across the aisle on new energy policy that will address the root causes of climate change while creating jobs and growing North Carolina’s economy along the way.
We currently have a model for what the next bipartisan energy solution could look like. The Better Energy Storage Technology Act, cosponsored by Rep. Patrick McHenry, would help jump start the development of energy storage technology, a key ingredient in transitioning our energy economy to a cleaner future.
We need North Carolina’s congressional delegation to sponsor this legislation, and more bipartisan energy solutions at the state and federal level.
Together we can ensure our children and our children’s children enjoy finches at their feeders and the music of Wood Thrushes in our forests.
Birds are telling us; it’s time to act.
