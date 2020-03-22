Updated 10 p.m.
Anthony Jendiel Quintero Perez, who was reported missing late Saturday, was located Sunday afternoon.
He was found walking on Chapel Hill Road in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.
He was in good health and returned home, according to the release.
Posted 10:26 a.m.
BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 14-year-old boy.
At 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the Burlington Police Department was notified that Anthony Jendiel Quintero Perez was missing, according to a news release from the department. Anthony is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, a medium complexion and dark brown hair that is short on the sides and longer/curly on the top.
Anthony was last seen wearing black shorts in the 200 block of Colonial Drive in Burlington.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Anthony is asked to call the police at (336) 229-3500. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by texting 8398 to 274637., both with possible cash rewards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.