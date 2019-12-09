GREENVILLE — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Greenville store employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. Monday and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress.”
Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out” at the store overnight after leaving home.
The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.